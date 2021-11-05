The most important in a PC are its electronic components: true or false?

Also to discover in video:

If you hesitate between a Core i7 and a Core i9 for your all-rounder laptop, stop right now! Bathed in years of component power comparisons, we have all taken a bias that is (almost) irrelevant. Namely, to stop our choices mainly in the light of the fastest bullets.

As a preamble, let’s point out that CPUs, GPUs and other RAM and SSDs always make sense for demanding machines, such as gamers’ PCs, video editing machines, etc. But if “more” is better, we must also take into account a fairly new situation: from a certain range of components and a certain level of equipment, the computer world has reached what it is. this is called “the level of sufficient quality”. No PC dating back 3 years and equipped with a Core i7 and 16 GB of RAM suffers today for the slightest daily task. And in three years, chips have made significant progress: Intel’s generation Xe graphics chips have quadrupled graphics performance in just two years!

So once a sufficient level of equipment is reached – Ryzen 5 or 7 generation 4000/5000 at AMD, Core i5 i7 of 10e or 11e generation at Intel with 16 GB of RAM and at least 512 GB of NVMe SSD to see a few years ahead – there is no point in choosing one machine over another on the sole basis of a marginally more powerful chip.

No, what you will need to look at is the quality and definition of the screen (and the presence of touch and / or anti-glare technologies), the placement and the quality of the webcam (at the top of the frame and not at the bottom or in the keyboard), the feel of the keyboard (possibly the presence of a numeric keypad), or the quality of the heat dissipation. Having a powerful PC that burns the palms of your hand and saturates your ears with loud fans isn’t much of a point. And what does it matter that the chip is 10% more powerful if it drains your battery twice as fast? It’s all about balance.

Small downside, however, for somewhat serious players: if we can now play well with the GPUs integrated into the AMD (Vega 6 or 8) and Intel (Iris Xe with 80 or 96 EU) chips, a dedicated graphics chip remains the must for mounting the detail levels as well as the frame rate. Here, the difference between a graphics circuit or another can indeed make the difference. But switching from an RTX3060 to an RTX3070 while sacrificing comfort elements – notably the screen or the quality of the cooling system – doesn’t really matter if you’re only playing Full HD. Again, it’s all about balance.