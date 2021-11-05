The most powerful configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go loses 300 €

The Surface Laptop Go is the cheapest laptop available from Microsoft. Only here, if you want the most powerful configuration with an Intel Core i5 and a 256 GB SSD, you still have to spend 999 euros, but not today thanks to this excellent promotion on Amazon.

The Go range at Microsoft offers technological objects less expensive than the classic products of the Redmond firm. The manufacturer first made its hybrid tablets more affordable with the Surface Go, and then adopted the same strategy with laptops. This is how the Surface Laptop Go was born last year and today it costs 300 euros less for the most powerful model.

What to remember about the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

A design just as elegant as classic laptops

12.45-inch PixelSense display in 2: 3 aspect ratio

SSD faster than eMMC memory

The mastered software experience

Instead of the usual 999 euros, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with 256 GB of storage is now available on sale at only 699 euros on Amazon, or 30% off. It is currently the best price displayed on the web.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. The table is updating automatically.

An ideal laptop for (TV) work

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a laptop that you love to carry around. The machine weighs only 1 kilo on the scale and offers small dimensions (28 x 20 x 1.6 cm) to easily slip into a bag, so perfect for students and professionals. The design is also an asset, because it inherits the excellence of the finishes and the attention to detail which made the reputation of the Microsoft Surface range.

If that’s the power you’re after, however, the Surface Laptop Go isn’t the computer for you. With its tenth generation Intel Core i5 1035G1 and 8 GB of RAM, it is not able to play 3D games, like Fortnite which will run low at 20 fps. We do not work miracles without a dedicated graphics card, but that’s enough to play a game of Among Us or Hearthstone on the other hand. However, for (TV) work this is the best, where you will be able to launch all your favorite greedy software (compatible with Windows 10S) while enjoying a user experience without slowdowns. In addition, we have an SSD with 256 GB of storage, so a large capacity with a speed of execution much more appreciable than eMMC memory.





Is it me or the screen looks bigger?

This laptop is compact and the screen therefore does not offer a very large diagonal. The PixelSense LCD panel is only 12.4 inches, but it looks much larger than a regular 12.4 inch screen thanks to its 2: 3 ratio, the same as on Surface tablets. As a result, the integrated monitor can display as much information as a screen larger than 13 inches, which is very comfortable for browsing the Internet and reading our articles on Frandroid. However, you should know that the definition is not Full HD, but HD + at exactly 1,536 x 1,024 pixels.

Regarding autonomy, we can say that the affordable Microsoft computer is average, counting on a use of 7 hours with a mixed use mixing web browsing, office automation, a little light photo editing and streaming of music. It lasts all day, but if necessary the fast charge via USB-C is rather effective: from 0 to 100% in 1h30 with the supplied 39 W charger.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our test of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go.

8 / 10

