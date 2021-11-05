The Power of the Dog, the sultry trailer for Netflix’s twilight western

After studying film school, Clément Cusseau joined the editorial staff of AlloCiné in 2011. He is currently specialized in streaming content and news on SVOD platforms.

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its film “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion, a twilight western that features Benedict Cumberbatch as a bloodthirsty cowboy.

Several American media have already designated Benedict Cumberbatch as the big favorite in the race for the Oscar for Best Actor in 2022. The British actor stars in the Netflix film The Power of the Dog, a twilight western which signs the big return to the direction of Jane Campion thirteen years after the release of her last feature film, Bright Star.

The interpreter of Sherlock and Doctor Strange lends his features to Phil Burbank, a bloodthirsty ranch owner in Montana in the 1920s. Developing an unhealthy obsession for Phil, the step-son of his younger brother George, Phil will gradually switch in a murderous madness.

Real punch film hailed by the Venice Film Festival (and awarded the Silver Lion for Best Director for Jane Campion), The Power of the Dog was also the subject of a preview screening at the Lumière Festival in Lyon where the New Zealand filmmaker was awarded the Lumière Prize.

The Power of the Dog will be available exclusively on Netflix from December 1.