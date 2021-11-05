The price of airline tickets on the rise due to the increase in oil prices

The rise in oil prices will be reflected in the prices of plane tickets, announced the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday, still believing that it is “a positive indicator” for airlines. because it shows a resumption of economic growth.

“The rise in oil prices as we know it today is probably a positive indicator for the (airline) sector because it generally reflects an increase in economic demand,” observed the CEO of Iata. , Willie Walsh, on a press conference call.

A “moderate rebound” in air traffic

“The airlines have suffered huge losses in recent months (and) it is therefore impossible that these airlines can absorb this increase: it will have to be passed on to consumers and it will have an impact on the prices” of tickets, he added.





These price increases, he said, should not slow down the recovery of the sector in the short to medium term, as traffic is expected to recover “as travel restrictions are removed”, but they could “ultimately lead to a drop in demand at home. long term “. Iata reports a “moderate rebound” in air traffic in September, with it down 53.4% ​​from its September 2019 level, compared to a 56% drop from August 2019 to August 2021.

The lifting of restrictions slower than expected

The decline in September was 69% in Asia, 50% in Europe and 30.5% in North America, again over two years. By activity, domestic flights continue their recovery (-24% over two years), but international remains weighed down (-69%).

The lifting of travel bans has been “slower than we would like to see and slower than what we think science would allow,” noted Willie Walsh, however welcoming the reopening of travel to states. -Unis, Monday, November 8, which he rather expected at the beginning of summer. The airline executives he spoke to are “more optimistic about the resumption of business travel,” he also noted. Air freight continues to grow, which “should continue” according to the leader. It was up 9% in September, still compared to 2019.