the rainforest near the point of no return

If the Amazon reaches the ‘tipping point’, it will accelerate global warming, spitting a decade of carbon emissions into the atmosphere

Seen from the sky, the Amazon is an infinite immensity of deep green, only veined by the blue rivers that meander through it. Infinite vastness – for now. Because if we continue the flight to the confines of the largest tropical forest in the world, we discover gigantic brown scars, where the jungle was razed and then burned to make way for roads, gold mining quarries , crops and especially ranches for raising livestock.

It is the famous “arc of deforestation” which marks a bloodletting across South America – a catastrophe on the way for our planet. Until recently, thanks to its lush vegetation and the miracle of photosynthesis, the Amazon basin absorbed a good part of the carbon emissions in the atmosphere, pushing back the nightmare of climate change that would get out of hand.

“Tipping point”

But studies show that the Amazon is approaching a climatic “tipping point”, this critical threshold beyond which the change of an ecosystem is irreversible, which will see it dry up and become a savannah, while its 390 billion trees will die one after the other.

Today, destruction is accelerating, especially since the far-right and climate-skeptic President Jair Bolsonaro came to power in Brazil in January 2019. He wants to open up the protected lands to agribusiness and mining on the 61% of the Amazon located in Brazilian territory.

Destruction is also underway for the extremely rich breeding ground of interdependent species – more than three million recorded. The indigenous peoples, guardians of the forest thanks to their thousand-year-old traditions, suffer from the violent incursions of artisanal miners into their territories.

But the disaster will not end there. If the Amazon reaches the “tipping point”, instead of limiting global warming, it will suddenly accelerate it, spitting a decade of carbon emissions back into the atmosphere. “We are killing the Amazon,” laments Luciana Gatti, a scientist specializing in atmospheric chemistry.

“As terrible as the predictions (on global warming) are, in fact they are optimistic (….). We’re going to get to a horror movie storyline much sooner than we expected. In many ways it’s an evil story: violent guys in cowboy hats exploiting a lawless region, taking advantage of political corruption and massive inequality to make money. “The big problem in the Amazon is the lack of law,” sums up Jordan Timo Carvalho, a breeder in the northern state of Para.

But it is also the whole of human history: our relationship with nature, our insatiable appetites, our inability to stop before it is too late. Because the gold, wood, soybeans, beef that are destroying the Amazon have to do with global supply and demand. The products that are suffocating the Amazon are found in homes around the world.