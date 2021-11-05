the Senate rejects en bloc the text reinstated by the National Assembly

The upper house voted Thursday evening a procedural motion which results in the rejection of a text from the outset, without examining its provisions. The National Assembly must vote on Friday a final version of the text.

A no straight away. A few hours after the vote of the National Assembly, the Senate rejected en bloc Thursday, November 4 the bill of “health vigilance” which opens in particular the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, 2022. During this news reading, lhe upper house voted in the evening on a procedural motion which results in the rejection of a text, without examining its provisions. The National Assembly must vote on Friday a final version of the text in accordance with wishes of the government.

❌#SanitaryVigilance : the Senate rejected the bill #PassSanitary The results of the ballot:

222 for rejecting the text ❌

116 against rejection of the text✅ https://t.co/lCjxkglNz7

– Senate (@Senate) November 4, 2021

Senators from the Republicans group “will file, no doubt in the next few hours, an appeal to the Constitutional Council”, has already announced the elected LR Stéphane Le Rudulier. “The stubbornness with which the government refused any dialogue with the Senate, the refusal to accept it opposed to its amendments (…) left us without hope of being able to further develop the text”, for his part explained Senator LR Philippe Bas, who presented this motion.

The Republican, centrist, communist and ecologist majority CRCE groups gave their votes to the rejection motion. The Socialists, although in disagreement with the bill, voted against the motion, to indicate their willingness to continue debating.

At first reading, the Senate opposed the government head-on, limiting the extension of the braking measures against the Covid-19 epidemic to February 28, including the health pass. The senators had also “territorialized” the use of the health pass according to the vaccination rate and the circulation of the virus according to the departments. So many major changes on which the National Assembly returned on the night of Wednesday to Thursday.