the singer still in custody, return to the case





JEAN-LUC LAHAYE. The ex-star of the 80s was arrested on November 3 in Paris to be heard in a case of rape of minors. Margaux Lahaye, the daughter of Jean-Luc Lahaye and the mothers of two teenage girls who accuse the singer of having abused them have also been placed in police custody. One of them as well as the interpreter’s daughter were released.

10:21 – Can Jean-Luc Lahaye be placed in pre-trial detention? Jean-Luc Lahaye could be placed in pre-trial detention at the end of his prolonged police custody, because of his criminal record. According to TPMP columnist Gilles Verdez, who spoke on the subject Wednesday, November 3 in the evening, the objective of this possible provisional detention would be “to avoid any contact” between the singer and the plaintiffs. And the columnist to detail: “We are not there yet, but if he was ever taken into custody, it would be because investigators believe that he could try to contact the alleged victims to encourage them to to shut up.” 10:13 – The custody of Jean-Luc Lahaye’s daughter lifted Jean-Luc Lahaye’s daughter, Margaux, was arrested on Wednesday, November 3, for “witness tampering” and “complicity in the rape of a minor over 15 years old”. According to franceinfo, which quotes the Paris prosecutor’s office, his custody was lifted at midday on Thursday for health reasons. Margaux Lahaye is paraplegic after an accident in 2019. 10:06 – Jean-Luc Lahaye still in custody Jean-Luc Lahaye was arrested and taken into police custody for “rape and sexual assault on a minor over 15” and “corruption of a minor”, Wednesday, November 3, in Paris, reports Le Parisien. His prolonged custody should end during the day.

11/04/21 – 23:35 – What risks Jean-Luc Lahaye? END OF THE LIVE – On the Touche plateau not at my post, Wednesday, November 3 in the evening, the columnists were invited to comment on the case concerning Jean-Luc Lahaye. And the question of knowing what he actually incurs quickly arose. According to Gilles Verdez, the singer “risks more than 15 years”. Note, as noted during the program Benjamin Castaldi, that there could be “recidivism”, Jean-Luc Lahaye having already been sentenced in 2015 for accusations made by one of the two accusers. Finally, Gilles Verdez underlined that the penalty incurred could go up “up to 20 years, because there are aggravating circumstances”, according to him. Remember that before any official judgment, Jean-Luc Lahaye remains presumed innocent. This Thursday, November 4, the day after the first revelations, the columnist emblematic of Touche pas à mon Poste indicated that relatives of the singer had also been heard in this case. 04/11/21 – 22:46 – Faced with the police, Jean-Luc Lahaye denies any reprehensible behavior According to information from Le Parisien published this Thursday, November 4, the custody of which Jean-Luc Lahaye has been the subject for 48 hours did not “allow us to decide between the versions of the singer and the two plaintiffs in this sensitive file which rests in much of it on testimonials. ” Also, in the presence of the police, the singer would have “firmly denied any reprehensible behavior”. It will be necessary to determine whether the sexual intercourse was consensual or if it was obtained thanks to the notoriety of the accused and his great age, which would de facto qualify the facts as “rape by moral constraint.”

According to information from Le Parisien, the 68-year-old singer was arrested in Paris on Wednesday, November 3 in Paris for “rape and sexual assault on a minor over 15” as well as “corruption of a minor”. He is suspected of sexually abusing two teenage girls in 2013 and 2014. The two alleged victims were aged 16 and 17 at the time. Both had filed a complaint at the time, before retracting. One of the two complainants is the teenager in another case, the one for which Jean-Luc Lahaye was convicted in 2015 for corruption of a minor.

According to corroborating sources cited by Le Parisien, the two alleged victims accuse Jean-Luc Lahaye “of having had sexual relations with them and would have asked them, through the Internet and interposed cameras, to undress and take sexual poses . ” She reportedly filed a complaint again earlier this year. A new investigation has been opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office.

It should also be noted that, according to Le Parisien, the daughter of Jean-Luc Lahaye, Margaux, would also have been placed in police custody within the framework of this investigation for “subordination of witness”, for having “put pressure on the two teenagers for compel them to silence “and” complicity in the rape of a minor. ” According to Le Parisien, the two mothers of the plaintiffs were also placed in police custody for “non-denunciation of a crime” and “complicity in rape”. “They too admirers of the singer, they would have pushed their daughters to have relations with Jean-Luc Lahaye and would have even accompanied them during meetings”, details the newspaper. The two teenagers who lodged a complaint against Jean-Luc Lahaye were, according to Le Parisien, “under the influence of the singer whose hits they appreciated.”

Jean-Luc Lahaye is a French singer born December 23, 1952 in Paris. Child of the DDASS (his parents having abandoned him at 6 months), Jean-Luc Lahaye experiences a difficult childhood. It is the discovery of music on a radio station, at the height of the yéyé era, which saves him, despite a few crimes that will earn him prison sentences. When he left, Jean-Luc Lahaye took his stand: he got a foothold in show business by becoming a waiter in a restaurant that offered shows. It is thanks to this job that he meets Dalida, a relationship that is decisive for his career.

Through relationships, he releases one of his hits, Woman i love, in 1982, without promotion. From then on, successes follow one another. Now publicized, Jean-Luc Lahaye takes the opportunity to highlight his difficult childhood. He publishes a book entitled One Hundred Families, and also became the host of his own television show in 1987, Lahaye of honor, whose goal is to raise funds, live, for charities. This program has for credits Drop me off, which will become one of Jean-Luc Lahaye’s successes.

While the early 2000s marked a crossing of the desert, during which Jean-Luc Lahaye became an entrepreneur, television took an interest in him during a program devoted to forgotten singers: he again obtained the support of the public, and revived thus his career. A first springboard, followed by the success linked to the souvenir tours of the 1980s and the film Stars 80, in which he plays his own role.

The singer, star of the 1980s, was sentenced on May 18, 2015 to a one-year suspended prison sentence for bribery of a minor after soliciting a 14-year-old girl on the Internet and asking her to indulge in filmed sex games by webcams. He withdrew on April 1, 2016 from his intention to appeal, “for the sake of appeasement”. He will also admit on a show to be attracted to younger girls. In his book Classified confidential, released in 2016, he explained about the many controversies he has been the subject of in recent years, especially for his statements about his love of young women. “I understood that it is very tempting for certain media to slip towards the amalgam, and to associate my name with pedophilia. And there, I have desires of murder. I always affirmed, proclaimed , that I liked girls younger than me, “he wrote, complaining about the” smell of sulfur “around him.