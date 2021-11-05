the sluggish start of the recall campaign

A 71-year-old man receives a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Paris on October 25, 2021. RAFAELYAGHOBZADEH / AP

With six months of delay, the recall campaign against the Covid-19 is being built in mirror of that started at the end of December: a slow start with the hope of an acceleration. If it seems to be on the right track in people over 65, it still skates in those with co-morbidities. But most of the work is yet to come, as the population of those eligible for the recall grows. A situation monitored closely as incidence rates are on the rise in France, in particular pushing the authorities to re-impose the wearing a mask in schools thirty-nine additional departments.





The most restrictive eligibility criterion is, in fact, to have completed your vaccination schedule at least six months ago. However, it will be remembered that the vaccine target expanded very slowly with the sluggish start of the campaign. A delay in ignition linked to the dropper deliveries of vaccine doses, then, in town offices, to the halt to the AstraZeneca vaccine. At 1er May, only 7 million people had received their two doses. It is they who can now request an additional injection of messenger RNA vaccine in order to strengthen the response of their immune system to SARS-CoV-2.

Six months later, at 1er November, some 3 million people had recalled, or 43% of the eligible population, mainly people 65 years and over living at home (69%). In accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (Ehpad), the dynamic is also good (74%). But adherence is more limited among those under 65 with co-morbidities (19%). ” It is difficult to explain “, recognizes Jacques Battistoni, president of the MG France union, who has the impression that “Younger patients with co-morbidities are probably less aware of the danger”. Wrongly, according to this general practitioner.

“A somewhat subtle educational exercise”

“For the moment, we are clearly below the final objective, recognizes Alain Fischer, chairman of the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council (COSV). To ensure optimal protection of vulnerable people, we should aim for a vaccination booster coverage of around 90%, or even more. “ However, he points to a difficulty: that of ” double speech “ to keep in mind, when it is necessary to explain that the two-dose vaccination schedule is effective, but a reminder is still necessary. It’s here “A somewhat subtle educational exercise”, he admits.

