The United States offers 10 million dollars to find the hackers of the DarkSide group

The United States announced Thursday, November 4, that it was offering a reward of 10 million dollars for any information that would help track down the leaders of the group of hackers specializing in ransomware DarkSide. Washington has accused the Russian-based group of being behind the online attack that crippled Colonial Pipeline, the largest network of refined products pipelines in the United States, a few months ago.

Ransomware, or “ransomware,” exploits security holes in a business or individual to encrypt and block their computer systems, demanding a ransom to unlock them. Composed, according to experts, of seasoned cybercriminals, DarkSide steals confidential data from victimized companies, often based in Western countries, and demands a ransom to “return” them.

“By offering this award, the United States is showing its commitment to preventing ransomware victims all over the world from being exploited by cybercriminals.”the US State Department said in a statement.





$ 5 million for the arrest of accomplices

Washington has also offered $ 5 million for information leading to the arrest or charge, in any country, of anyone attempting to participate in an attack alongside DarkSide.

Cybercrime is on the rise. According to new data released in October, $ 590 million (€ 510 million) in ransomware-related payments were reported to U.S. authorities in the first half of the year.

The sum is 42% higher than the amount disclosed by financial institutions for all of 2020, according to the US Treasury report, and there are strong indicators that the true cost is likely to be in the billions.

Businesses and institutions face intense pressure to pull out their wallets in order to unlock their data, but also not to reveal the attack to their clients and to authorities who have issued stern warnings against paying criminals. .

