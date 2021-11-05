The “Wonder of the seas”, the biggest liner in the world, will leave the shipyards

As always, there will undoubtedly be people on the quay to greet the departure of this mastodon. This Friday, the Wonder of the seas, a cruise ship built at the Loire-Atlantique shipyards, should leave Saint-Nazaire around 5 p.m., weather permitting. The biggest liner in the world will welcome in a few months its 6,360 passengers and 2,100 crew members, after final finishing in Marseille, where it is expected. The start will be broadcast on the Saint-Nazaire Renversante Facebook page from 4.30 p.m.

Commissioned by the American company Royal Carribean (RCCL), the boat is 362 meters long and 64 wide. It is a little more than its twin brother the Symphony of the seas, holder of the previous record, also built in Saint-Nazaire in 2018.

Initially imagined to reach Shanghai, the Wonder of the seas will finally begin its Caribbean cruises in March 2022, before touring Europe during the summer, RCCL recently announced.





Three other boats are due to leave the yards in 2022. Among them, the MSC World Europa, whose construction continues. It will be the first liner powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).