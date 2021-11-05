this chip reduces the repairability of the product

A chip prevents the iPhone 13 from using Face ID when changing screens. A problem for the repairability of the device.

Improving the repairability of a product is one of the very concrete actions that a brand can take to really act on the environmental footprint of its device. On this point, Apple has long been singled out for the design of products that are difficult to repair, in particular oneself, but also by independent professionals.

When the iPhone 13 was released, several teardown specialists noticed that Face ID could stop working when changing the screen. We now know why.

A chip difficult to replace

The responsible for all these problems is tiny. It was unearthed by iFixit: it is a very small chip located on the motherboard below the screen and which manages the association between a screen and its iPhone. It is fixed using micro-welds which are far from within the reach of the first repairer. In other words, it is very difficult to replace the screen of an iPhone 13.





Another method is to program the chip for a new screen, but this requires Apple’s proprietary software: Apple Service Toolkit 2, which is only accessible to the firm’s authorized repairers. For this, the repairer makes the link between the serial number of the new screen and the iPhone, then Apple can authorize or not this change remotely.

It is difficult to understand as it stands why changing a screen outside of Apple’s network should have an impact on Face ID and the security of the device. According to iFixit, such a design change is unprecedented.

Still, this is a new handicap against the repairability of devices. This is obviously a blow to part of the second-hand industry which was built on repairing smartphone screens.