More

    this chip reduces the repairability of the product

    Technology


    A chip prevents the iPhone 13 from using Face ID when changing screens. A problem for the repairability of the device.

    iPhone 13: this chip reduces the repairability of the product

    Improving the repairability of a product is one of the very concrete actions that a brand can take to really act on the environmental footprint of its device. On this point, Apple has long been singled out for the design of products that are difficult to repair, in particular oneself, but also by independent professionals.

    When the iPhone 13 was released, several teardown specialists noticed that Face ID could stop working when changing the screen. We now know why.

    A chip difficult to replace

    The responsible for all these problems is tiny. It was unearthed by iFixit: it is a very small chip located on the motherboard below the screen and which manages the association between a screen and its iPhone. It is fixed using micro-welds which are far from within the reach of the first repairer. In other words, it is very difficult to replace the screen of an iPhone 13.

    iPhone 13: this chip reduces the repairability of the product


    Another method is to program the chip for a new screen, but this requires Apple’s proprietary software: Apple Service Toolkit 2, which is only accessible to the firm’s authorized repairers. For this, the repairer makes the link between the serial number of the new screen and the iPhone, then Apple can authorize or not this change remotely.

    It is difficult to understand as it stands why changing a screen outside of Apple’s network should have an impact on Face ID and the security of the device. According to iFixit, such a design change is unprecedented.

    Still, this is a new handicap against the repairability of devices. This is obviously a blow to part of the second-hand industry which was built on repairing smartphone screens.

    IPhone Repair: Everything You Need To Know Before You Put It On The Pool

    Where to repair your iPhone? Should it be better to go through Apple or go to an independent repairer? Both options are viable, but they come with their share of advantages and disadvantages. Here is a file for …
    Read more

    Logo


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlebig revelation on Dembélé’s new injury
    Next articlean investigation opened after the violent assault of a young woman

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC