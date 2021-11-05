this famous French actress with whom he would be in a relationship

Has the most coveted bachelor in Paris finally found his rare pearl? Since it was revealed to the general public, Kylian Mbappé has never appeared on the arm of a woman. A relationship has certainly been loaned to him with the former Miss France Alicia Aylies, but both have refuted the information. Since then, it is with another young woman that the footballer is suspected of having started an affair. This is none other than Emma Smet, the youngest daughter of David Hallyday and Estelle Lefébure, as Closer reveals.

So far, both had contented themselves with liking their respective publications on social networks, and had never posted together. Until October 29, when the two alleged lovebirds were seen in the stands of the Parc des Princes. Package because of an ENT infection, the son of Wilfried and Fayza had to watch the match between Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC Lille from the stands. First seated next to his father, the football prodigy was quickly joined by the actress of Tomorrow belongs to us.





On the pictures published by the magazine Closer, Kylian Mbappé and Emma Smet both appear very close, even if no kiss has been exchanged. The weekly says, however, that their relationship would have largely passed the stage of friendship. “The two lovebirds seemed so close, so excited to be together, to meet again, that it looked like two teenagers in love like never before”, is there (…)

Read more on the website of Here

PHOTO Carla Bruni madly in love: a snapshot of her honeymoon with Nicolas Sarkozy unveiled

“Let her go!” : Geneviève de Fontenay attacks Sylvie Tellier after a “dirty trick”

Greg Yega (Les Marseillais) victim of blackmail, he bursts into tears on social networks

“Since he has been with Julie Gayet …”: Valérie Trierweiler very cash on the subject of François Hollande

INFO HERE Ary Abittan indicted for rape: what consequence for the film What have we all done to the good Lord?