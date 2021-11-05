this is the right combo at a great price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is currently the subject of many promotions at various e-merchants. Today, it is packaged with the new Galaxy Buds 2 for a price of 475 euros while the smartphone alone is normally worth 659 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may never see the light of day due to the shortage of computer components. It’s sad, but this is the period in which we are currently living. However, if you still want to get your hands on a premium smartphone from the Korean brand today without paying the full price, the S20 FE is here to meet your needs, especially since it is on sale with premium wireless headphones offered.

Why take the Samsung S20 FE + Buds 2 pack?

To have a powerful smartphone and gifted in photography

To taste the noise reduction on true wireless

To simply enter the Samsung ecosystem

Instead of 809.99 euros if you bought these products separately, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE + Galaxy Buds 2 pack is now available in promotion for only 499 euros on Cdiscount. On the Fnac, Darty and Boulanger sites, wireless headphones must be added directly to the basket to benefit from the promotion. Note also that the price then goes to 475 euros taking into account the 5% refund linked to Samsung Week.

A smartphone almost without compromise

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a smartphone that has made very few concessions compared to the flagships from which it is inspired. From the design to the technical sheet, everything is of high quality, starting with its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD screen at constant 120 Hz. As for the components, we find inside the beast an Exynos 990 with 8 GB of RAM to meet all needs, from the fluid user experience under One UI to mobile games in 3D. Even the autonomy is not left out with a 4,500 mAh battery that keeps the smartphone going all day without worrying about being stranded at night, not to mention the 25 W fast charge and 15 W wireless charging. W. Finally, the photo is obviously a central element at Samsung and this S20 FE takes very beautiful shots with its triple 12 + 12 + 8 megapixel sensor.

9 / 10

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full test on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G version).





Good quality wireless headphones

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the new true wireless of the South Korean brand. They are a little less well equipped than the Buds Pro released shortly before, but they have the distinction of bringing active noise reduction technology at a much more affordable price. This feature is not the most impressive on the Buds 2, but it is still effective in cutting outside noise to a minimum, especially since passive isolation is already well mastered. A Transparency mode is also available, which allows – unlike ANC – to hear the sounds around you. Regarding the sound quality, the signature of Samsung is present, but however modifiable from the dedicated application. And for autonomy, there are nearly 30 hours of use with noise reduction. The charging box is also compatible with fast and wireless charging.

8 / 10

To find out even more, read our full review on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

