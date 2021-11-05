More

    “This Poland which says ‘no’ in the name of its freedom”

    CHRONICLE – The European Union has chosen to follow the policy of the gun to the temple with the Polish government. A risky choice.

    We don’t talk with a gun to our heads. ” This cry of anger, the Polish Prime Minister (at home, one says president of the Council) does not launch it in the press of his country, nor in a German or French daily newspaper, but in the Financial Times published in London, a capital now located outside the European Union. To better underline that Poland was going to fight to keep its freedom …

    Head of government for four years, Mateusz Morawiecki spoke on October 24, three days before Andrzej Duda, his President of the Republic, re-elected in 2020, was received for lunch by Emmanuel Macron, future President of the Union European (from 1er January), and that the European Court of Justice condemn Poland “To pay the Commission a daily fine of 1 million euros” Following a complaint from the Commission, its President, the German Ursula von der Leyen, and its Justice Commissioner, the Belgian Didier Reynders. Never seen.

