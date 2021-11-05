Tom Hanks, his dog and a robot in Finch: 3 things to know about the Apple TV + sci-fi movie

From this November 5 on Apple TV +, Tom Hanks becomes the survivor of a post-apocalyptic world, accompanied by his dog and a robot, in Finch. 3 things to know about this fall’s blockbuster event.

WHAT DOES IT TALK ABOUT ?

A rare survivor of a cataclysmic solar phenomenon that turned the world into a desert, Finch has lived in an underground bunker for years, where he has built his own world, which he shares with his dog Goodyear.





He creates a robot to watch over Goodyear when he is no longer able. As the trio embark on a perilous journey through the desert American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who calls himself Jeff, the joy and wonder that life brings.

Their adventure is made up of both obstacles and humor, because while it is difficult for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along well, he must also face the dangers of the new world.

THE KING OF SERIES BEHIND THE CAMERA



Available on Apple TV + starting Friday, November 5, Finch is one of the events this fall. Worn by a Tom Hanks Chuck Noland style from Seul au monde who traded his Wilson ball for a dog named Goodyear, this sci-fi blockbuster is signed Miguel Sapochnik.

If he unveils his second feature film here after Repo Men in 2010, the 47-year-old Anglo-American is mainly known for his success on the small screen. And for good reason, he has directed several episodes of Dr House, Fringe, Masters of Sex, True Detective, but also and above all the most significant of Game of Thrones.

It is indeed to him that we owe the emblematic Battle of the Bastards and the grand finale of season 6, The Winds of Winter, without forgetting The Long Night and The Bells in the final season. It is therefore a safe bet that fans of suspense, licked staging and great show will be served with Finch!

A ROBOT PERFORMED BY A STAR-STARTED ACTOR



After USS Greyhound, released in July 2020 on AppleTV +, Tom hanks is therefore making its big comeback on the platform. Main character of Finch, the actor at the 2 Oscars shares the poster with a dog but also a robot by the name of Jeff.

And to bring this android to life (or almost) thanks to the motion capture, the director has bet on another comedian dubbed by the critics in the person of Caleb Landry Jones.

Revealed in 2017 in The Florida Project, Get Out and Three Billboards: The Panels of Vengeance, the Texan reached consecration in 2021 with the biographical thriller Nitram by Justin Kurzel.

His performance took him to the stage of the 74th Cannes Film Festival where he was awarded the prize for male interpretation. So would 2021 be the year Caleb Landry Jones?

Discover Finch from November 5 exclusively on the Apple TV + platform.