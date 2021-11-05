Tons of shark carcasses found aboard a Spanish ship

More

    Tons of shark carcasses have been discovered aboard a Spanish boat passing through our waters. A complaint has been lodged by the federation of environmental protection associations which hopes that Polynesia will be respected as a sanctuary for certain marine species.

    The federation of environmental protection associations (Fape) has just lodged a complaint against the captain of a Spanish ship, the PLAYA ZAHARA, carrying several tonnes of shark carcasses (blue shark and mako).

    According to Fape, “the ship’s cargo was to be transferred to another Spanish ship of the same company on November 2, 2021 even in order to leave French Polynesia quickly.

    The transport of sharks, dead or alive, is strictly prohibited in French Polynesia, by virtue of article Lp. 2211-3 of the environment code.


    This is not the first time that a vessel flying the Spanish flag has committed this type of offense, and we had already filed a complaint, a year ago, against a vessel carrying 26 kg of shark teeth, 20 kg of fins and 200 g of vertebrae of protected species.

    The ambition of French Polynesia to declare its maritime surface as a sanctuary for certain marine species should be respected by all and any damage to the protected fauna in our managed marine area should be sanctioned and serve as an example “.


    Amanda

