Toulouse. Airbus returns to green and wants to accelerate in 2022

Airbus has just published a profit of 2.6 billion euros at the end of September. Driven by the resumption of aircraft deliveries, the return to normal should occur by 2024. By then, his boss Guillaume Faury must sharply increase production rates and prepare for the launch of a zero-emission aircraft.

Airbus is doing better. Last week, the Toulouse aircraft manufacturer revised its financial ambitions upwards for the year 2021. After a annus horribilis in 2020 because of the Covid crisis (566 planes delivered against 863 in 2019), the go-around is confirmed and Airbus is back in the green. When presenting its third quarter financial results, Airbus management reported a net profit of € 404m against a loss of € 707m a year earlier. At the end of September, its net profit reached 2.6 billion euros, with sales up 17% to 35.2 billion.

The resumption of aircraft deliveries explains these convalescent figures. At the end of September, 424 planes had been delivered since the start of the year, compared to 341 over the same period last year. By December 31, the factory teams aim to reach the 600 device mark. This increase in rates (which had been reduced by 40% as of March 2020) is only the beginning. Counting on a strong recovery in demand from airlines, Airbus wants to sharply increase its production rates.

Industrial remontada

Falling to forty units per month (against 63 aircraft before the crisis), the production of the A320 should rise to 45 by the end of December then 53 aircraft per month by the end of 2022. Mid-2023, the pace further accelerates to reach 64 planes with the hope of making possible a scenario of 70 planes per month in early 2024 or even 75 in 2025. From 2024, Airbus will therefore produce more planes than before the crisis. The boss of Airbus does not want to lose any A320 sales. However, with more than 5,600 A320s in the order book, Airbus is not able to offer a delivery window available before 2024 … hence the acceleration of production.





Guillaume Faury, executive chairman of Airbus, wants to accelerate production rates quickly and strongly. DDM XdF



This industrial ambition, which aims to saturate the A320 market in the face of a still fragile Boeing 737 MAX, was however freshly welcomed by engine manufacturers, Safran in the lead, and major aircraft lessors like AerCap and Avolon. They all consider the market absorption capacity forecasts for all these planes to be a little too optimistic. Engine manufacturers see above all that to follow the forced march imposed by Airbus, massive investments will have to be made in the short term both in industrial resources and in recruitment. Engine manufacturers also live a lot on spare parts and maintenance. The older the global fleet, the better it is for them. The lessors, for their part, fear that all these new planes put on the market will depreciate their own fleet which they supply to the airlines.

Boeing has one knee on the ground

In fact, by imposing this strategy, Guillaume Faury is perhaps returning to the fundamentals that have made Airbus successful: daring. The daring to launch the A320 with a first flight in 1987, the daring to delight 50% of the civil aviation market from rival Boeing, the daring to launch a NEO version of the A320 then a version long-haul which has captured most of the new generation aircraft market …

As a good duelist, Guillaume Faury sensed that the opponent had one knee on the ground. Safety woes of the 737 MAX, technical difficulties of the 787 Dreamliner, difficult launch of the very (too?) Widebody 777 X presented at the next Dubai Motor Show on November 14 … in Blagnac, Airbus saw a flaw and wants to rush into it. To establish itself as No. 1 at least for the next ten years.