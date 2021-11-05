Towards an upcoming increase in airline ticket prices

After almost 2 years of crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the air transport sector is starting to smile again all over the world. Many countries have reopened their borders and international travel is gradually resuming. These are reassuring indications for users, who will thus have to reconnect with travel, as well as for airlines, which must now replenish their funds.

While the lifting of health restrictions across several countries is seen by observers as a warning sign of a resumption of international air traffic, this does not mean that travelers will be reassured about the prices they will have to pay to take. the plane. Indeed, when the air traffic begins to take off again, a deal comes to disrupt the plans of the airlines somewhat. This is the constant rise in the price of oil since the start of the current year. Although this rise in oil prices is considered by specialists as a ” positive indicator “, The fact remains that she” must be reflected in ticket prices »Airlines, specify the same specialists.





Rising oil prices will impact airline ticket prices

An observation made by the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association). ” The rise in oil prices as we know it today is probably a positive indicator for the (airline) sector as it generally reflects an increase in economic demand. “, AFP Willie Walsh said on November 3 at a press conference.

The boss of IATA, however, insisted that ” airlines have suffered huge losses in recent months [et] it is therefore impossible that these airlines can absorb this increase: it will have to be passed on to consumers and this will have an impact on ticket prices. “.

The statement of the first official of IATA will certainly shower the hopes of millions of travelers around the world, especially in Algeria, who hope, on the contrary, to see the airlines proceed to a reduction in the prices of tickets which have experienced an increase. susceptible following the Covid-19 pandemic.