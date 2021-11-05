UK becomes first country to authorize molnupiravir

In full resumption of the epidemic in Europe, London gave the green light on Thursday to this treatment which would reduce by half the risks of severe form and death.

The first anti-Covid-19 tablets are arriving on the market: the United Kingdom on Thursday became the first country to authorize molnupiravir, a treatment from the American laboratory Merck considered a crucial tool in the fight against the pandemic.

As Europe experiences a massive wave of contaminations, these pills which can be taken with a simple glass of water, being evaluated in the EU – the European regulator said on Thursday that he was ready to advise the member states on the use in case of emergency of the pill -, bring a considerable hope to relieve the hospital services during the winter. “This is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home against Covid-19, Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement. This will be a game-changer for the most vulnerable and the immunocompromised, who will soon be able to receive the revolutionary treatment. ”

Marketed under the name Lagevrio, molnupiravir has been cleared by the UK Medicines Agency, MHRA, for use in people with mild to moderate Covid who have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease ( obesity, over 60, diabetes, heart disease). Health authorities recommend that it be taken “As soon as possible after a positive test”.





For patients most at risk

Antivirals like molnupiravir work by decreasing the ability of a virus to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease. Their application can be twofold: both to allow people already affected not to suffer from serious symptoms, but also to those who have been in close contact not to develop the disease. Administered to patients within days of a positive test, the treatment halves the risk of hospitalization, according to a clinical trial conducted by Merck, also called MSD outside the United States.

The British government, faced with Covid-19 contamination rates among the highest in the world, announced on October 20 that it had ordered 480,000 treatments of molnupiravir. He also signed a contract for 250,000 treatments of ritonavir, another antiviral from the American laboratory Pfizer already used against HIV, whose effectiveness against the coronavirus is the subject of clinical trials.

These treatments are intended for patients deemed most at risk, in order to reduce the pressure on hospitals in the United Kingdom, which deplores more than 140,000 deaths. The country also records a thousand hospitalizations per day and more than 9,000 patients are currently hospitalized due to Covid-19. Even if it remains far from the peaks of the last waves, it raises fears of a difficult situation this winter.

Approved, molnupiravir represents a major breakthrough in reducing severe forms of the disease quite easily. This type of treatment has been sought since the start of the pandemic. Merck’s announcement of clinical trial results in early October was hailed as a major step towards this goal.

$ 700 per dose

But experts have warned that this treatment is not a silver bullet and should complement vaccines, not replace them. The drug regulatory authorities in the United States and the European Union have initiated an evaluation of this drug.

Merck has already started large-scale production of molnupiravir and plans to manufacture the doses needed for 10 million treatments by the end of the year. And the group has already made agreements with certain governments, including the United States (1.7 million treatments) and France (50,000 doses). Its price is high, the order placed by the United States representing 700 dollars per dose (nearly 606 euros).

Merck is also in the process of conducting a separate clinical trial for a second use of the treatment, as a preventative measure for people who have been in close contact with the virus in an attempt to prevent it from developing. The biotech Atea Pharmaceuticals and the Roche laboratory are evaluating the effectiveness of a comparable treatment. Finally, Pfizer is developing a drug combining two molecules, including ritonavir.