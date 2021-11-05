UK hospital worker admits multiple murders and post-mortem sexual assaults

the essential

A former electrician in UK hospitals allegedly abused dead bodies in morgues. He would have taken photos and videos. In total, justice counts 99 victims, including minors and those over 85 years old.

A British electrician on Thursday admitted the murder of two young women and dozens of post-mortem sexual assaults in morgues.

Arrested at the end of 2020 after a breakthrough allowed by DNA, David Fuller, 67, who worked as an electrician in several hospitals, admitted Thursday at his trial the murder of two young women aged 20 and 25 in 1987 in Kent (south -is). He is accused of having subsequently sexually assaulted them.

Before the trial, he had pleaded guilty to 51 other offenses, including 44 relating to post-mortem assaults, but investigators estimate at least 99 the number of his potential victims, of whom 78 have been identified. Among these victims, three minors and several women over the age of 85.



Films and photos as evidence

Searches at his home uncovered hard drives “revealing evidence of prolific sexual offenses of a kind no UK court has ever seen before,” the UK prosecutor’s office, the CPS, said in a statement.