VIDEO. Lamborghini, Rolex, Château Petrus … the state auction off ill-gotten criminals’ assets

“If someone has 150,000 euros, that’s the starting bet. And I do hope that it will bring us more ”, hopes the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, a few moments after having roared the engine of a Lamborghini planted in the middle of the courtyard of his ministry. Like 300 other lots seized during criminal proceedings, the vehicle will be auctioned Friday, November 5 by the state in order to replenish its coffers. A Harley Davidson with barely more than 20,000 km on the clock, branded bags just worn, bottles of Petrus and Romanée-Conti, louis d’or, Rolexes, rings with sparkling stones… The total should pay off several million euros.



“You have cases of money laundering, undeclared work, abuse of corporate assets (…) But also assets seized from drug traffickers”, indicates Nicolas Bessone, Director General of the Asset Management and Recovery Agency seized and confiscated (AGRASC). Like the Minister of Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti, the former prosecutor thinks that “knocking the wallet of thugs” often hurts more than months in prison. And the operation pays off. Since its creation 10 years ago, AGRASC has raised more than 1.5 billion euros through the sale of these ill-gotten goods.