VIDEO – OL-Sparta Prague: two “Daltons”, rappers and followers of urban rodeos, invade the field

TROUBLE-FÊTE – Two “Daltons”, named after a collective of rappers from Lyon already known for its urban rodeos, invaded the lawn Thursday evening during the Europa League match between OL and Sparta Prague. The meeting was interrupted for a few moments.

Small incident at Groupama Stadium. Two men dressed as Daltons entered the pitch during the match between Olympique Lyonnais and Sparta Prague. In the 39th minute of play, the individuals ran onto the field, dressed in their yellow and black striped outfits. Causing a few minutes of interruption, they were finally arrested, under the whistles of the spectators. The images of this invasion were immediately posted on the Instagram account of the “Daltons”, a collective of rappers from Lyon already known for its urban motorcycle rodeos in the city center of the capital of the Gauls.

Despite everything, OL validates their ticket for the round of 16

This is not the first time that OL have been singled out for lack of security in their stadium and the club of Jean-Michel Aulas is exposed to sanctions from UEFA following these incidents. Despite this intrusion, the Gones clearly won (3-0) against a weak Czech team. They thus sign a fourth victory in as many meetings, during the group stage of the Europa League. Peter Bosz’s men have already secured their first place and their qualification for the round of 16 of the competition.

“Delinquents”

At the end of October, a “Dalton” biker was taken into custody after an urban rodeo in the city center of the Rhône city. The young man, who was alone on his motorbike, was arrested, while two other people riding a second motorbike were on the run. On videos and photos released in the wake, we could see three bikers, hooded and masked, dressed in yellow and black striped outfits. The Rhône prefecture then denounced a “irresponsible behavior”. “These individuals carry no message. They are delinquents”, she had hammered.

At the end of August, another member of the “Dalton”, who was accused of having organized four rodeos in the 8th arrondissement and on the ring road between February 14 and June 17, was sentenced to nine months in prison.

