Viviez: 2,000 people to defend the Sam foundry and its 350 employees

The mobilization was once again strong this Thursday at the end of the afternoon in Viviez and in the Decazeville basin to defend the Sam foundry and its employees.

More than a thousand people according to the police, 2,000 according to the organizers: the ninth rally organized by the employees of the Sam de Viviez foundry, with the support of the collective Tous Ensemble pour le Bassin, the local elected officials, the unions and the population has once again shown the attachment that binds the territory to the industrial flagship of Viviez, the largest private employer in the Basin.

This time, Ghislaine Gistau, employee representative presented three parts produced on the site “They were produced on time, even though the Sam was in receivership proceedings and enabled Renault to release the ClioV on time. So when Renault says that it funded the Sam to the tune of 47 million euros, it is unacceptable because we allowed Renault to market the Clio V on time! “.

Ghislaine Gistau took stock of the situation of Sam Technologies: on the one hand, the meeting with Jean Castex, Prime Minister was positive since he recognized the share of responsibility of the State and indicated that he would intervene in favor of Sam Technologies.

In addition, the former CEO of Sam, Patrick Bellity reaffirmed in the press his interest in the Sam foundry and his availability to reflect with the actors of the file on a takeover solution by his Alty group.

Also, the employees asked and obtained legal representatives to solicit Renault on these new data so that the manufacturer is positioned.

The answer was an outright rejection of any project carried by Patrick Bellity, his group or its subsidiaries.

“Inadmissible!”





This response was sent to the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, of which an advisor to the Minister of the Economy had contacted the staff representatives following the meeting with Jean Castex.

“As we indicated to Jean Castex, the problem therefore comes from a conflict of people. It is unacceptable that the Sam and its employees are taken hostage by a people problem, when we have a potential buyer, supported by the communities, and that we are the illustration of the risk of the disappearance of an industrial activity and industrial know-how within the framework of the deindustrialisation of France, while the Government and the President’s recovery plan, on the contrary, advocate a reindustrialisation of the country ”.

For his part, David Gistau reaffirmed the unfailing determination of employees and the region around the slogan Born, working and living in the country.

“Being born is no longer possible since the maternity hospital closed. Would they like to take away our work as well? But then how to live in the country? ”.

Next deadline on November 19 with the hearing of the commercial court. For the time being, the deadline of November 17 at noon for the submission of takeover bids or takeover letters of intent. Otherwise, final liquidation threatens.

Also, Carole Delga, the President of the Region, asks the court for an additional time so that one or more buyers can file a case.

The support and homage of local elected officials Many local elected officials once again participated in the rally. In turn, François Marty (president of Decazeville community and mayor of Decazeville), Arnaud Viala (president of the departmental council), Stéphane Bérard and Pascal Mazet (regional advisers representing the president of the region) paid a vibrant tribute to courage, to determination, responsibility and willingness of SAM employees.

They also renewed their support, in particular for supporting the foundry, each according to their skills and possibilities.

Stéphane Bérard stressed in particular that Carole Delga will receive Patrick Bellity next week, and that “the region remains mobilized to support any future buyer. This support will be done by activating all the levers that are ours: recovery aid, research and development aid, real estate aid or even equity participation to support the buyer’s offer ”.