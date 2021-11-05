Washington offers $ 10 million to track down DarkSide hackers

The United States announced Thursday that it is offering a $ 10 million reward for any information that helps track down the leaders of the DarkSide ransomware hacker group.

Read alsoThe wave of cyberattacks poses a challenge for insurance

Washington has accused the Russian-based group of being behind the online attack that crippled Colonial Pipeline, the largest network of refined products pipelines in the United States, a few months ago. Ransomware, or “ransomware,” exploits security holes in a business or individual to encrypt and block their computer systems, demanding a ransom to unlock them. Composed, according to experts, of seasoned cybercriminals, DarkSide steals confidential data from victimized companies, often based in Western countries, and demands a ransom for them. “to return”. “By offering this award, the United States is showing its commitment to preventing ransomware victims all over the world from being exploited by cyber criminals.”, the US State Department said in a statement. Washington has also offered $ 5 million for information leading to the arrest or indictment in any country of anyone attempting to participate in an attack alongside DarkSide.





Will this pecuniary promise be effective? Some cybersecurity experts doubt it. “In the absence of a bounty hunter willing to go to the jurisdiction (of a hacker, editor’s note), put his unconscious body in a bag and drop it off at the nearest American embassy, ​​I doubt that this will have much impact ”, says John Bambenek of the computer company Netenrich. “To be honest”, he adds, to offer this reward “Won’t hurt either”.

Rise in cybercrime

Cybercrime is on the rise. According to new data released in October, $ 590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021. The figure is 42% higher than the amount disclosed by financial institutions for the entire year 2020, according to the US Treasury report, and there are strong indicators that the real cost is likely to be in the billions.

Read alsoThe gendarmerie faces cybercrime

Businesses and institutions face intense pressure to pull out their wallets in order to unlock their data, but also not to reveal the attack to their clients and to authorities who have issued stern warnings against paying criminals. .