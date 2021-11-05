what happened in the Dieppe market?

As the 2022 presidential election approaches, television is turning to field journalism. Not without risk. While Jean-Marc Morandini and his teams of CNews were this Thursday morning at Porte de la Villette in Paris, where drug addicts threw bottles on them, Julian Bugier, also encountered unforeseen events, in Dieppe (in Seine-Maritime), at midday …

With the writing of France 2, it is there that he presented this November 4 the news of 1 pm from the famous market of the city to question the traders there as well as those who made their purchases there. And this, for the very first time this season, since in the coming months, he plans to travel through the regions of France to meet the French, “evoke their concerns, echo them, but also show the initiatives” as he promised.





Unfortunately, on the spot for this first meeting, the journalist faced some protests. After the broadcast of a subject on the CAC 40, he was about to launch a next report, when a voice was heard behind him. We have indeed heard on the air: “Macron resignation! Benalla in prison! “. And the facilitator did not deflate.

Professional, Marie Sophie Lacarrau’s successor continued: “There are some disturbances but it is so.” Julian Bugier soberly estimated: “there are some disturbances here on the plateau. It’s normal, it’s live “. The rest of the journal went smoothly.

