What is this smartphone worth in the hands of a pro videographer?

During the presentation of the Honor 50, the brand highlighted the photo and video capabilities of its smartphone. But in use, how does it behave? We asked a video pro to make the most of it.

This November 4, Honor is making its comeback in Europe with the release of its new smartphone: the Honor 50. This smartphone equipped with Google services has a particularly comprehensive technical sheet for its price. The Honor 50 also relies heavily on photos and video thanks to new and advanced features.

But now, these features can be difficult to put into practice if you do not have the soul of a videographer. To better imagine what they allow, we entrusted the Honor 50 to a video professional: Anthony Ornecq. Better known as blinkcut, this videographer has 562,000 subscribers on TikTok. And here is what he was able to achieve using only the Honor 50, from recording to editing.

The Honor 50 is currently enjoying a 100 euros discount, until November 18. The 6/128 GB version thus goes to 449 euros, while the 8/256 GB version is 499 euros.

Multi-video: editing directly from the camera

Multi-video is the most ambitious feature of the Honor 50. With it, a whole editing application is integrated directly into the camera. You can start recording a video on the main sensor, pause it, then switch to ultra wide-angle with a whole new shot. In the end, multi-video allows you to obtain a fully edited video, with different plans and viewing angles without having to leave the camera application.

@blinkcut Turn up a live video in the photo app? It is possible with the HONOR 50 # honor50 #videaste #telephone #montage #pubb @ laura.dufau ♬ original sound – Anthony Ornecq

Effects are also included in the Honor 50’s multi-video mode. It is then possible to record a sequence in slow or fast motion, then switch back to traditional shooting without interrupting the video. The Honor 50 offers four recording speeds: slow motion in 0.5 × and fast motion in 2 × or 4 × in addition to normal speed.

In the video below, blinkcut only used the Honor 50’s camera app to shoot and edit the footage. Thus, he was able to switch from one sensor to another and play with the effects of slow motion and fast motion without leaving the application. The final file then puts all the captured sequences end to end in a perfectly fluid sequence.

@blinkcut Nice transitions to the park filmed with the HONOR 50 # honor50 #telephone #transition # tiktokacadémie #tutoriel #pubb @ laura.dufau @HONOR France ♬ original sound – Anthony Ornecq

Record simultaneously with two sensors

With multi-video, the Honor 50 is also able to shoot with two different sensors at the same time. This feature is available with the selfie camera, the ultra wide angle and the main sensor which offers a zoom up to x6. The final file thus gives a video divided in two. Each half of the screen then displays the capture of a sensor, optionally in a landscape or portrait format. And with this feature, the creative possibilities are endless.





Blinkcut, our videographer, used this feature to illustrate a photo shoot. Placed between the model and the photographer, the Honor 50 can film both sides of the scene. Enough to keep a more lively and less serious memory of your photoshoots.

@blinkcut She did well, didn’t she? Backstage filmed with the HONOR 50 #multivideo # honor50 #photographie #modele #pubb @ laura.dufau @honorfr ♬ original sound – Anthony Ornecq

A complete photo setup

Behind an original design, the photo block brings together a total of four sensors dedicated to photography. We thus find:

a main 108 megapixel sensor (f / 1.1)

an ultra wide-angle with 8 megapixel sensor

a macro with 2 megapixel sensor

a 2 megapixel depth sensor

It is a generous configuration, which allows to multiply the points of view during the photo sessions. Especially since the depth sensor comes to delimit the best subject from the background, in order to obtain successful blur portraits.

On the front, the 32-megapixel selfie camera allows you to take detailed shots during self-portrait sessions. The field of view of the lens can go up to 90 °, enough to make beautiful group photos. This same camera also works with Super Night mode, in order to take successful selfies even when the light is lacking.

A muscular technical sheet at a contained price

The Honor 50 isn’t all about photography and video. The Chinese brand offers a particularly well-equipped smartphone given its price.

At the front, there is a beautiful 6.57-inch curved OLED screen refreshed at 120 Hz. A feature that gives an impression of fluidity foolproof when navigation. And it is not the on-board processor that will slow down this impression. The Snapdragon 778G is a chip with very good capabilities. Whether for gaming or multitasking, it will not restrict your uses. Especially since it is 5G and Wifi 6 compatible.

The Honor 50 also has the fastest charge that can be found on a smartphone of the brand. The 4300 mAh battery can thus be charged to 66 watts thanks to the supplied power supply. It only takes 20 minutes to recover 70% of the battery.

The Honor 50 also has the fastest charge that can be found on a smartphone of the brand. The 4300 mAh battery can thus be charged to 66 watts thanks to the supplied power supply. It only takes 20 minutes to recover 70% of the battery.