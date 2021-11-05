Wheat prices close to the record of 300 € / t

The prices of milling wheat are approaching the symbolic threshold of € 300 / t, crossed in 2007. For Agritel, this performance opens the door to increased global instability in terms of food security.

THENovember 4, the price of milling wheat came close to € 300 / t on the Euronext futures contract. “The historic price record, 14 years old, has therefore just been reached again, ”writes Agritel in a press release.

This performance illustrates that “thefalling wheat supply among large exporters is not sufficient to meet the record demand importing countries ”.

Sébastien Poncelet, director of development within the firm, explains: “On the harvest side, the setbacks have been known since last summer. Production losses in Canada, the United States and Russia as a result of heat waves. Loss of quality and production in Europe as a result of bad weather in July ”.





Opposite, demand is strong: “The lack of corn over the summer and fall has supported wheat consumption. Poor local productions are pushing the countries of the Middle East to massive purchases, continues Agritel. Pakistan and China are continuing massive purchasing programs for the stock replenishment, while Bangladesh responds to the frantic increase in its population ”.

Wheat purchases have “never been as strong as the last four months on the world market while availability for sale does not follow” and prices rise with each new wave of purchases.

Of very good corn harvests are announced in the United States, in Ukraine and in Europe, “which will relieve somewhat the demand in the animal sector but will probably not be sufficient”, qualifies the cabinet.

Therefore, “a good production will be essential in 2022 to put stocks back afloat”, but several elements could compromise it: “wheat emergence disturbed by the lack of precipitation in the Black Sea or in the United States “,” soaring nitrogen fertilizer prices doubled by the risk of shortages ”.

“From wheat to bread there is only one step. It is the staple food of a part of humanity that is under threat. Food instability in the countries most dependent on imports promises to be all the more important given that vegetable oils are also soaring to record price levels, ”continues Sébastien Poncelet. And to add: “the strategic and nurturing role of agriculture returns more than ever to the front of the stage. “.

