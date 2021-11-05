why the new compilation brought by Jul is an event

After weeks of announcements, the rapper unveils this collaborative project which brings together nearly 160 rappers, from Marseille and Paris.

Earthquake announced this Friday on the French rap scene, with particularly violent shocks expected on the Paris-Marseille line. After weeks of often cryptic announcements, the Marseille rapper Jul finally unveils his new compilation event, Classico Organized. A titanic project of 30 pieces bringing together no less than 157 artists. Objective stated: bring together rappers from Marseille and Paris on the same album, reconcile two cities that football has always opposed … and achieve, without doubt, the same card as 13’Organized, triumph of last year.

Because Jul is not at his first coup: at the end of 2020, the very prolific rapper (15 albums edited over the last seven years) unveiled this first compilation in which he brought together about fifty artists from the Marseille scene. Carried by the tube Organized band Unveiled the previous summer, the album was certified platinum in just two months. What to want to repeat the feat.

Football symbolism

This time, the rapper has extended his ambitions to the capital. To symbolize this meeting between 157 rappers from the two cities, he uses the expression Classico – when two enemy football clubs, like OM and PSG, meet on the ground – and thinks the logo in function: the “A “is an Eiffel Tower, the” I “is the silhouette of the” Good Mother “which overhangs the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde basilica, Marseille’s emblem.

For this meeting between the Île-de-France and the Bouches-du-Rhône, Jul surrounded himself with all generations of rappers, from young talents to the most settled: on the Paris side, Rohff, Gims, Rim’K, Mister You or Kaaris have lent themselves to the game. Marseille side, SCH, Naps, Kofs, Alonzo or Lacrim have responded. A first extract from the album, titled Calle Law, was unveiled last week.





Millimeter promotion

To turn things up even more, Jul has slowly revealed the contours of his project over the past few months. Asked about a possible volume 2 of 13’Organized, last June on the radio Mouv ‘, the rapper remained enigmatic:

“The rest is in the works. But a good site, a good start to the site. We have the land, we are starting to place everything soon. I have no scheduled date, but it is in the year . “

The machine accelerates at the end of September when Jul starts a countdown on social networks. The fans quickly understand what is going on and go hunting for clues. Between the rappers who relayed this countdown on their networks and the subscriptions of the official account of Classico Organisé, the list of participants is quickly established.

A few days later, as if to confirm what everyone has understood without being able to be certain, the Classico Organisé logo is unveiled on Instagram, without any additional information. Cryptic announcements continue over the weeks until the release of Calle Law, last October 22. And it was only on October 24, after weeks of maintained mystery, that the list of tracks and the names of the rappers who participate in them was finally revealed on Jul’s YouTube account. Since then, fans have been able to discover other tracks in a few seconds on his YouTube channel.

In an interview for Raw, Jul assured that all rappers would receive the same remuneration. “The project was done in two months,” he said; it’s a safe bet that it will resonate on the airwaves for much longer.