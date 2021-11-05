Will Smith talks about his childhood and his relationship with his alcoholic father who beat up his mother

In a few days, Will Smith will publish his memoirs in which he looks back on his turbulent childhood. Indeed during his childhood, his father was violent towards his mother, pushing him to have obscure ideas.

A key Hollywood actor, Will Smith is also a happy husband. In 1997, after a first marriage, Will Smith married Jada Pinkett, a union that would give rise to two children: Jaden, born in 1998 and Willow, in 2000. However, even if he went through hardships in recent years, the Smith couple remains very united and the actor of 53 years does not hesitate to evoke very regularly his wife and his children during interviews. On the other hand, Will Smith rarely speaks of his childhood, a real trauma for him. Growing up with his parents in a violent environment, the American actor experienced many disappointments and his family environment was greatly affected by the violent attitude of his father, Willard C. Smith Sr. In a few days, Will Smith is getting ready to publish his memoirs soberly titled Will, extracts of which were published in the American magazine People.





His father was hitting his mother

Jada Pinkett’s husband paints a grim portrait of his childhood. Growing up in Philadelphia with her three siblings, the future Hollywood star had to deal with her father’s brutality towards her mother, Caroline Bright. “My dad was violent, but he was also at every game, play and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies. He listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrorized his family put food on the table every night of my life, ”he writes. His (…)

Read more on the Télé-Loisirs website

VIDEO – Will Smith reveals having “thought about suicide”

The Richard Jewell case (Ciné + Club): why Clint Eastwood was accused of defamation because of an intimate scene in the film

Dumbo (Disney +): What are the differences between the 1941 cartoon and the Tim Burton film?

The Teachers (TF1): what we already know about the third part

Valérie Lemercier: her depression and her hospitalization revealed in a documentary

Aline: Valérie Lemercier explains her tribute ring to Celine Dion that she wore on the set of Quotidien