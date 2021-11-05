World wine production will be very low in 2021, due to bad European weather

By sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 04/11/2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Updated on 04/11/2021 at 7:00 p.m.

The three main European producing countries – Italy, Spain, France – suffered from unfavorable weather conditions, announced the International Organization of Vine and Wine

World wine production should be “extremely low” in volume in 2021, the three main European producing countries – Italy, Spain, France – having suffered from unfavorable weather conditions, announced this Thursday, November 4, the International Vine Organization and wine (OIV). Conversely, 2021 was a “very positive” year for the vineyards of the Southern Hemisphere, after a bad year 2020.

In total, world wine production is estimated at around 250 million hectoliters, “just above the historically low production of 2017”. The decrease would be around 4% compared to 2020, when the volume produced was already below average.





In the European Union, France is the one which “suffered the most from the effects of a disastrous vintage”, with severe frosts in April, followed by summer rains, hailstorms and episodes of mildew. Second world producer in 2020 behind Italy, it should move to third place, behind Spain, for the first time since 2013. Together, these three countries, which represent 45% of world production, have lost around 22 million hectoliters compared to 2020.

Italian production is expected to reach 44.5 million hectoliters in 2021. Spain forecasts production of 35 million hectoliters. France would arrive just after, with 34.2 million hectoliters. “That is to say its lowest volume of production since 1957”.

In the United States, production is estimated at 24.1 million hectoliters, up 6%. As for the southern hemisphere, wine production is expected to reach a record level of 59 million hectoliters.

In South America, Chile produced 13.4 million hectoliters, the highest in 20 years. Argentina follows, with 12.5 million hectoliters. Brazil posted a 60% jump to 3.6 million hectoliters.

On the Oceania side, Australia saw its production increase by 30% to 14.2 million hectoliters, a highest since 2006.