Xbox Game Pass – It Takes Two and Kill It With Fire Join Service Today | Xbox one

After a very busy October, the first Xbox Game Pass games for November are starting to arrive. While it will be possible to find Forza Horizon 5 as well as Football Manager 2022 on November 9 or even GTA San Andreas – Definitive Edition a few days later, two new games are joining the catalog today.

The highly anticipated It Takes Two is joining the service through EA Play and is therefore playable for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on Xbox, PC and mobile. It will be available later today. There is also Kill It With Fire which is available now.

Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-transcending platform / adventure game created exclusively for co-op. Thanks to the Friend Pass *, invite a friend to take on a myriad of deliciously unsettling challenges with you. Play as Cody and May, a couple on the verge of breaking up who have been spellbound into dolls. Trapped in a fantastic universe where the unpredictable awaits them at every turn, they will have to try together to save their broken relationship.



The spider. The sworn enemy of humanity since the dawn of time. As Kill It With Fire’s exterminator, it’s up to you to face him! Gather an arsenal to hunt down this eight-legged scourge on a journey through time, space and housing estates – well, not necessarily in that order.

