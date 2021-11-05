“You should end up in prison”: Christophe Beaugrand reveals that a politician attacked him

Christophe Beaugrand can no longer be at the heart of controversy because of his life choices and his homosexuality. Invited on Thursday, November 4 on the set of C to You to present his book Daddy’s son (s) (Plon), the presenter of TF1 revealed having been violently attacked on the Internet during the promotion of this book, in which he tells of his fight to become a father. “You are mature, you are popular, but the fact remains that when you go on a TV set to tell your story, we continue to bark at you (…) we regularly tell you ‘going to die, dirty bitch'”, asked Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine.

“It happens but the messages I receive since the release of my book are 98% positive, but there are 2% of extremely aggressive messages“, he retorted. Before explaining: “We must not be mistaken, it is not just bad kids who write these messages! There are political leaders, leaders of associations who launch packs on social networks. digital raids in the wake, tweets written by The strike for all, who call me a slave because I had recourse to a surrogate mother “, revealed the husband of Ghislain Gerin.





“A former senator sent me a message two days ago saying: ‘You should end up in prison, you have committed crimes’. I replied: ‘For a former senator, you know very little about the law because I did not commit any offense by starting my family!’“, rebelled the 44-year-old host. “It’s not just ‘scum’, there are also stalkers in costume who have the right to speak to the National Assembly”, concluded the host, who said he was very fulfilled in his life despite all this violence.

Very involved in the fight against violence and bullying at school, Christophe Beaugrand also revealed that he had been the victim of mockery at school. “I was laughed at because I was a bit of a mess (…) and very quickly, I felt this difference of being homosexual as a kid, others may have seen it before me. J ‘maybe had this sensitivity, I was sometimes a little effeminate, I don’t know but I was called a ‘queer’, a ‘dirty fat’… It is the daily life of many kids today “, confided the dad of Valentin (born in November 2019 by GPA).