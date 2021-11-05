Zidane, PSG can believe it!

If he is still thinking of taking over from Didier Deschamps at the head of the France team after the 2022 World Cup, Zinedine Zidane could be tempted by PSG.



Zinedine Zidane at PSG ? The idea necessarily thrills in Marseille, the birthplace of the 1998 world champion. Recently interviewed in the columns of Provence, the former playmaker did not fail to recall his attachment to the Marseille city. ” Ah yes! I’m from Marseilles, that’s for sure. Even if a lot of things can happen… I left very young, I don’t live here… But I come back from time to time and I know that I am Marseillais and that I will remain so for life “, Thus entrusted the child of Castellane.

Despite this attachment to Marseille, the former Turinese therefore took care to leave a door ajar, explaining that he could “To happen a lot of things”. Things that could bring him on the bench of PSG. Because if the idea of ​​Zinedine Zidane since his departure from real Madrid last spring is to succeed Didier Deschamps at the head of the France team after the 2022 World Cup, Zizou could finally review his plans and take the reins of the capital club in the event of the hasty departure of Mauricio Pochettino.





According to Don Ballon, while he recently rejected Newcastle’s offers and closed the door to Manchester United, the Parisian project would tempt him and his good relations with the Qatari leaders, who had convinced him to become ambassador of the Cup of the world in Qatar, could obviously facilitate the negotiations. And there is no doubt, if at all, that the owners of PSG will not look at the expense to convince Zizou, who at Real Madrid has always been paid much less than José Mourinho, Pep Guardiola or Diego Simeone.

